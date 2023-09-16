FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Legal Services Corporation has announced an award of $1,345,226 to the Appalachian Research and Defense Fund of Kentucky (AppalReD) to pay for legal services to low-income Kentuckians impacted by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides the state faced in 2022.
LSC is also awarding AppalReD an additional $144,502 to compensate for already incurred costs from providing services related to these natural disasters.
AppalReD is one of 14 organizations around the country receiving grants for this purpose. LSC, the largest funder of civil legal aid in the United States, received $20 million of supplemental funding in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 passed by Congress, to support this widespread natural disaster response.
After extreme weather events, LSC says victims often require immediate legal assistance to file for FEMA and insurance benefits, deal with landlord/tenant issues, access unemployment, or apply for replacements of important documents needed for education and medical benefits. Legal issues caused by disasters can persist for years. Cases involving FEMA appeals, bankruptcy, public housing and domestic violence can emerge; and disaster victims are vulnerable to predatory scams and fraud.
“Disaster response involves so much more than physical repairs, as millions of Americans find out each year when their home or family is impacted by one of these devastating events,” said LSC President Ron Flagg. “Legal aid providers are integral in helping low-income families access vital services and resources that set them on the path to recovery.”
AppalReD says they will use this grant to add two attorneys and two paralegals to its disaster response team. The organization will continue to conduct outreach to those impacted by flooding, and will contract with the Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center to enhance services in the most severely affected regions.
In response to the flood, AppalReD Legal Aid and its partners launched a Flood Survivors Legal Hotline last year to address the legal needs of flood survivors and contribute to the long-term improvement of the Appalachia region. Grant funds will also be used to support this resource and to update the AppalReD and KyJustice.org websites, which will include an informational website for flood survivors with a simplified intake form.
