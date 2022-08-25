FRANKFORT — To kick off the special legislative session he called to speed relief to flood-damaged Eastern Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear was joined Wednesday by Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne to promote a $212.7 million relief package.
Lawmakers were reconvened by Beshear nearly a month after historic flooding inundated parts of eastern Kentucky. Surging floodwaters destroyed homes and businesses and caused significant damage to schools, roads, bridges and water systems. The disaster caused at least 39 deaths, while thousands of families “lost everything,” the governor said at a news conference.
The $212.7 million aid package would dip into the state’s massive budget reserves to assist cities, counties, school districts and utilities in eastern Kentucky.
“We are committed to ensuring our cities and our counties don’t go bankrupt in providing the necessary services and repairs that need to be done right now,” Beshear said. “And making sure that our local utilities don’t have to raise rates on families that already are struggling to rebuild and wondering what tomorrow is going to bring.”
Companion flood-relief measures were introduced in the Senate and House on Wednesday, and budget committees started digging into the details. The session is expected to last until Friday.
Republican Senate President Robert Stivers said the relief package being considered is aimed at “short-term objectives” in assisting the stricken counties.
“Our cities and counties are hurting in the worst way. Our collective, nonpartisan effort today is the initial step to bolster local city and county government services impacted by the flood disaster,” President Stivers, whose district includes Whitley County, said. “You should know you have our long-term commitment when we are back in full session in January to address your long-term needs.”
When the legislature reconvenes in January for its regular 2023 session, lawmakers will consider follow-up measures to assist the region.
“I want to be clear, that while this is going to provide relief, it is meant for the next six months,” the governor said of the aid measures introduced Wednesday. “It is meant until the next meeting of the General Assembly, when we’ll have so much more information.”
The influx of state assistance — coupled with federal aid — is seen as crucial to rebuilding in eastern Kentucky, which for years has suffered from a declining coal industry.
The need for disaster-related aid comes as the state is flush with revenue. The state’s Budget Reserve Trust Fund surged to $2.7 billion after huge surpluses were amassed over the past two years.
The eastern Kentucky relief plan would draw $200 million from the budget reserve fund. It also would use nearly $12.7 million in federal funds for water and sewer infrastructure projects.
It’s the second time within a year that Kentucky lawmakers have taken up emergency relief stemming from epic weather disasters. The flood-related measures are modeled after tornado-relief legislation for the other end of the Bluegrass State. Earlier this year, lawmakers passed a $200 million package for portions of western Kentucky devastated by tornadoes in December.
Whitley is among the dozen eastern Kentucky counties included in the primary disaster declaration that makes impacted residents eligible for federal assistance in the meantime.
A FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center opened earlier this week within the Whitley County Health Department on Penny Lane in Williamsburg. FEMA Media Relations Specialist Nate Custer confirmed Wednesday that future dates for the mobile center had changed.
The center will now reopen on Sunday, August 28, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will then operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday before shutting down.
Homeowners and renters can also go online to disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
