LONDON — A shooting that occurred in Laurel County early Wednesday morning is being investigated by Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened at a residence off Court Road, approximately 2 miles south of London at approximately 4:10 a.m.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male subject identified as Brian R. Smith, age 44, of Court Road, London with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Smith was airlifted from London- Corbin Airport to UK Medical Center for treatment of his injury.
Smith refused to cooperate with Sheriff's investigators concerning the circumstances of the shooting, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Wednesday.
A female at the scene was found to have outstanding charges and was arrested. She was identified as Alicia Dawn McGee, age 36, of Annville, Kentucky charged on a Pulaski District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court. McGee was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Assisting at the scene was the following Sheriff's investigators including: Lieut. Chris Edwards, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy James Fox, and Detective Taylor McDaniel who is the case officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.