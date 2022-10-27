CORBIN — Corbin and Whitley County went to war in the 13th Region Championship on Thursday night, Whitley County coming out on top 3-1.
The gym was packed with fans, witnessing the 50th District championship rematch. The tension was very high. The series between teams are 2-2 — both winning two matchups.
In the last contest, Whitley County came out on top winning 3-1 to win the 50th District Championship. Both teams came into the contest very hungry, Whitley County looking to keep their dominance strong.
In the first set, both teams had loads of momentum, not letting the score get more than two points apart. Corbin won the first set 25-22.
The second set was just as intense, Whitley county got themselves a good lead, and Corbin tried stopping them, but Corbin couldn’t hold up, and the Redhounds fell 25-22.
In the third set, Whitley County kept the momentum going, but so did Corbin. Corbin couldn’t hold up once again, Whitley County came out on top 25-23.
Whitley County won the fourth and final set, 25-23, to secure their spot in Sweet 16 of the State Tournament.
“I’m just so proud of our kids,” Whitley County head coach David Halcomb stated. “They showed a lot of resiliency and they just wanted it. They refused to lose. It’s always good to be a Colonel, but tonight it’s extra sweet.”
Whitley County will travel to face Wolfe County in the first round of the KHSAA State tournament on Monday.
