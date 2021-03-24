Mandy Tacket, a nurse at King’s Daughters Medical Center, gives Rosemary York a COVID-19 vaccine at the Pavillion in Flatwoods, Ky., on March 10, 2021. as Governor Andy Beshear, standing right, and Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins, standing center, watch. The governor traveled to the Pavillion promoting regional vaccine clinics. KDMC has vaccinated 23,000 people, either at the Pavilion or at other locations.