WILLIAMSBURG — Kentucky State Police are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect involved in a fatal shooting Wednesday night.
According to a release from KSP Post 11, troopers were dispatched around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday to the scene of a fatal shooting at a Patrick Hollow Road residence in Whitley County.
Preliminary investigation indicates that Whitley County 911 was notified of a physical altercation between Martin A. Canada, 48, of Williamsburg, and Kyle W. Chadwell, 31, of Williamsburg.
During the investigation, according to the release, it was determined that Canada shot Chadwell during the fight.
Chadwell was taken by Whitley County EMS to Baptist Health of Corbin, where he succumbed to his injuries. Chadwell was pronounced dead by Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley and subsequently taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.
Post 11 is actively looking for Canada on an arrest warrant for murder. He has been entered into NCIC (National Crime Information Center), according to KSP.
Anyone with information on Canada's whereabouts should contact Post 11 in London at 606-878-6622 or contact 911.
The investigation is continuing by KSP Detective Arron Peace. He was assisted at the scene by other Post 11 personnel, Whitley County Sheriff's Office, Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County EMS and Whitley County Coroner's Office.
