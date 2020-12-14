“We are seeing good trends and getting great news in our battle against COVID-19,” he stated. “We saw 1,235 fewer positive cases and our positivity rate declined 1.23% Sunday to Sunday this week.”
There were 2,454 new cases of the coronavirus reported to state public health officials on Sunday, bringing the total to 223,104 positive cases in Kentucky, since the first one was reported in Harrison County on March 6.
Five counties reported over 100 new cases: Jefferson had 446, Fayette 165, Boone 115, Pulaski 111, and Kenton 106. The five counties with the next highest number of new cases were Mercer with 79, Hardin 75, McCracken 61, Harlan 52 and Campbell 48.
There were 1,712 Kentuckians hospitalized on Sunday, due to COVID-19. Of them, 434 were in the ICU, while 224 were on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate continued its decline for the tenth day in a row and stood at 8.52% on Sunday.
There were 15 more deaths reported on Sunday, raising the pandemic total to 2,207. Boone, Daviess, Hopkins, and Pulaski counties each saw two deaths; while there was one apiece in Bell, Caldwell, Jefferson, Kenton, Lawrence, Oldham, and Taylor counties. The ages of the victims ranged from 56 to 89.
The first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine arrived in Kentucky on Sunday. See more details in a separate Kentucky Today story.
State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said since the early doses will be in limited supply, immunizations will begin Monday in long-term care facilities and with frontline health care workers.
“From there, as vaccine shipments continue, Kentucky will immunize all health care (including oral health) workers and first responders, followed by the K-12 education community, to get our children and educators safely back to school. More federal guidance on subsequent populations to be immunized will be available in the upcoming weeks.”
He added, “Having vaccines this quickly is a modern medical miracle. Having patience in the months ahead is essential, though, as vaccine supplies increase and hopefully all interested persons have access to vaccination by the end of summer 2021.”
Restrictions that were imposed by state officials on Nov. 20 will end at Midnight on Sunday. This means:
--Restaurants and bars can reopen at 50% capacity. Masks are required except when actively drinking or eating. Service must stop at 11 p.m.; establishments must close no later than midnight.
--Indoor social gatherings are recommended to have no more than eight people from a maximum of two households. There is no recommended limit on the number of people from the same household. There is no limit on outdoor social gatherings.
--Gyms, fitness centers, pools, and other indoor recreation facilities can operate at 50% capacity. Masks must be worn while exercising.
--Venues, event spaces and theaters can reopen at 50% capacity.
--Professional services can operate with up to 50% of employees working in-person; however, all employees who are able to work from home must do so.
To view the full daily report for Kentucky, red zone counties and red zone recommendations, testing locations, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
The Governor’s next press briefing is expected to take place Monday afternoon at 4:00.
