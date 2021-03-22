FRANKFORT, Ky. – On March 18, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) honored 14 civilian employees in-person, during a private ceremony in Frankfort. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, last year’s civilian award ceremony was postponed until it was safe to hold an in-person event in accordance with Healthy at Work and CDC guidelines.
KSP Acting Commissioner Colonel Phillip Burnett, Jr. said civilian employees are the backbone of the agency and it is important to recognize their hard work and dedication.
“This huge organization that we call KSP is like a machine. It takes each and every part for it to function properly. Make no mistake about it, if we do not have our civilian personnel this machine does not function properly,” said Burnett. “We are interconnected relying on each other to provide the highest law enforcement services available to the Commonwealth.”
Elizabethtown resident Jodi D. Shacklette was named 2020 ‘KSP Civilian of the Year’. Shacklette retired from KSP in 2020 as a Telecommunicator working at Post 4 in Elizabethtown, with more than 25 years of service.
Shacklette began her career with KSP as a Telecommunicator in 1994 at Post 1 in Mayfield before transferring to Post 4 in Elizabethtown. She dedicated her career to serving others, both troopers on the road and citizens who called into the post in need of help. Her calm voice and professionalism walked many callers through the most difficult of experiences. In addition to her dispatch duties, she enjoyed assisting with post level events and coordinated the annual Post 4 ‘Shop With a Trooper’ program. Shacklette was raised in Hickman County, and is a 1987 graduate of Victory Christian Academy.
Other KSP civilian employees who received awards include:
Police Communications Support Award
Jodi Shacklette, Police Telecommunicator II, Post 4 Elizabethtown
Melinda Portman, Police Telecommunicator II, Post 5 Campbellsburg
Karen Belt, Police Telecommunicator II, Post 14 Ashland
Post Operations Support Award
Karla Mowell, Administrative Specialist III, Post 11 London
Cathy Meade, Administrative Specialist III, Post 1 Mayfield
Supply/Properties Management Award
Sonia Way, Administrative Specialist II, Headquarters Frankfort
Drivers Testing Award
Robert Clemmons, Certified Driver’s Test Administrator II, Drivers Testing Branch Frankfort
Forensic Services Support
Leah Campbell, Forensic Biologist I, Central Laboratory Frankfort
Information Technology Award
Nathanael Ferrero, Digital Forensic Supervisor, Electronic Crimes Branch Frankfort
Records Technical Support Award
Annette Tomnitz-Semeniuk, Administrative Specialist I, Criminal Identification & Records Branch Frankfort
Commercial Vehicle Support Award
Melinda Howard, Administrative Specialist II, Central Region CVE
Special Enforcement Support Award
Dawn Jefferson, Grants and Contract Administrator, Headquarters Operations Division
Administrative Services Award
Bethany Maynard, Grants and Contract Administrator, Headquarters Operations Division
Supervisor of the Year Award
Joseph Mattingly, Police Telecommunicators Supervisor, Post 4 Elizabethtown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.