TRI-COUNTY — Today is the first day in the history of Kentucky that sports wagering is legal, starting at 10 a.m. EDT as announced in a press release from the office of Governor Andy Beshear.
This is important news for the Tri-County area due to close proximity to The Mint Gaming Hall in Williamsburg and newly-opened Cumberland Run in Corbin, which fall under the brick and mortar category of sports wagering which is the first stage of the new recreational option for Kentuckians.
Online access to Kentucky sports wagering apps in the state will begin September 28 with pre-registered users able to deposit money into their accounts on the September 7 brick and mortar opening day, according to Bet Kentucky.
These changes follow the announcement in March that House Bill 551 was passed by general assembly that the state legislature would, in the upcoming months put in place the resources for businesses to acquire proper permits and plan on which sportsbook operators they would offer their customers.
In July, Governor Beshear among lawmakers and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced that the opening day for legal sports wagering was quickly approaching.
The day is now here and this is what you can expect to see from the passing of HB 551.
There have been nine operators that have been given temporary licenses by the state: Draft Kings, Bet365, Bet MGM, Caesars Sportsbooks, Circa Sports, Fan Duel, Penn Entertainment, Kambi and most recently, Fanatics.
Southeastern Kentucky is leading in the first steps to incorporate sports wagering into the region with The Mint and Cumberland Run announcing they plan on using DraftKings as their sportsbook operators.
The sports that are approved for betting include around 100 sports in the currently approved catalog for Kentucky sports wagering. The catalog can be found at https://khrc.ky.gov/Documents/KSWAC_Recommendation_20230831.pdf
You can expect wagering to take place for NFL, MLB, NBA, WNBA and NCAA leagues.
Sports that are expected to do well in the state are NCAA basketball and football due to the large collegiate sport fanbase in the Bluegrass state.
The September 7 launch of sports wagering for brick and mortar establishments comes just in time for the regular NFL football season. It will also will bring the opportunity to participate in sports wagering during the Louisville Cardinal football game versus Murray State set for 7:30p.m. The first University of Kentucky football game will be able to be bet on in sports wagering Saturday on September 9 against Eastern Kentucky University.
However, venues like Kroger Field and Rupp Arena will not offer in-person sports wagering. Currently House Bill 551 is limited to horse racing facilities like Cumberland Run and Churchill Downs.
The minimal age to participate in sports betting mirrors Kentucky State Lottery and horse racing regulations. Those 18 and older will have the opportunity to try out the new entertainment option in the state through different types of wagers.
However the six states surrounding Kentucky have their age limit set to 21. DraftKings currently will be the only wagering sportsbook that will follow state law at the minimal age set at 18. Others are following nearby state trends.
DraftKings released a statement on August 22 after the announcement with their partnership with Corbin and Williamsburg facilities.
“Together with the Corbin properties, we’re excited to bring our premier sports betting experience to yet another state and its sports fans,” said Matt Kalish, President DraftKings North America.”We want to thank the Kentucky General Assembly for passing legislation and Governor Andy Beshear for his support of sports wagering as we look forward to launching our sportsbook. product during a busy football season, pending licensure and regulatory approvals.”
Types of wagers offered according to the sports wagering administrative regulations by a licensee include: Single game bets, Teaser bets, parlays, Over-under bets, Money line bets, pools, In-game wagering, In-play bets, proposition bets and straight bets.
Multiple Horse racing establishments will be offering this new sports betting service across the state. However, Kentucky Downs and Keeneland were the only racetracks out of the nine in the state to not seek license for sports betting, according to Bet Kentucky.
According to the governor’s office, Sports betting is planned to generate an estimated revenue increase of $23 million a year upon full implementation that will be dedicated to the Kentucky permanent pension fund and 2.5 percent to the problem gambling assistance account.
House Bill 551 also established a new excise tax on sports wagering: 9.75 percent on the adjusted gross revenues on wagers made at a licensed facility and 14.25 percent on wagers placed online or on a smart phone, according to the governor’s office.
Two weeks ago, Governor Beshear announced in a press conference that he will be making the first historical sports wager at Churchhill Downs on September 7.
“I’ll be making the first sports wager in Kentucky at the iconic Churchill Downs Racetrack at 10 a.m. Sept. 7,” Governor Beshear said. ”By finally passing sports betting, we’re giving people what they want. They can spend their entertainment dollars here instead of going to other states. And we expect to see at least $23 million in state revenue that we can continue to invest.”
Gov. Beshear is ready to support Kentucky schools.
“You can guess online what the bets are going to be,” Beshear referred to his historical first wager to take place Thursday. “I’ll be ready to support our in-state schools and, of course, to root against (longtime Kentucky rival) Duke.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.