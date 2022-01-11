CORBIN — The National Guard has been called back to assist the hospitals in Kentucky in any capacity needed as the omicron variant becomes the new threat.
Baptist Health Corbin will welcome 10 National Guard members on Friday.
The National Guard members will be working in a support role for staff. Some of the duties they will be assisting with include entrance screening, traffic control, restocking supplies, supply delivery, equipment delivery and escorting patients. This once again frees up staff to assist the hospital in other ways.
“We continue to see fluctuations in the number of COVID patients,” stated Anthony Powers, President of Baptist Heath. “The omicron variant is the new threat that we face now. We continue to encourage our community to get vaccinated, wear their masks and continue to social distance.
Find a COVID-19 vaccine at www.vaccines.gov. Find a local COVID-19 testing location at wildhealth.com/Corbin or contact the Whitley County Health Department at 606.549.3380;
