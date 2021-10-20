FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Retail Federation is urging Kentuckians to get their Christmas shopping done early this year, due to supply chain issues, staffing shortages and rising prices that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those are among the leading factors contributing to what is sure to be a difficult holiday season for retailers and consumers alike, according to the KRF, with everything from Christmas décor and electronics, to packaged foods and carbonated beverages, is being impacted by supply chain disruptions. Their advice, if you’re in the market for gaming consoles, toys, books, footwear or apparel, is to buy sooner rather than later.
“The holiday season is a great time to support the retailers in your community,” said Tod Griffin, president of the Kentucky Retail Federation. “This year, we’re encouraging Kentuckians to get their holiday shopping done early and not wait until the last minute. Retailers across the state are doing everything they can to overcome the supply chain and staffing issues impacting our industry, and we ask shoppers for their patience and understanding.”
The Kentucky Retail Federation says consumers need to do their research before heading to stores, to make sure items are in stock and available and to check for any price changes. Purchasing gift certificates is also a great way to support the many businesses still recovering from the pandemic, and is also a good alternative if an item you want isn’t currently in stock or won’t be available before the holidays.
Despite product shortages, consumers are feeling confident about their holiday spending, according to PwC’s 2021 Holiday Outlook. Almost 40 percent of all consumers indicated the pandemic would not affect their ability to spread holiday cheer this year, and 30 percent of consumers said they’ll spend more this holiday than last year.
“Kentucky’s retail industry has had to navigate many challenges over the last 18 months,” added Griffin. “But businesses and their hardworking employees have stepped up time and time again to serve their customers.”
Additionally, for those sending gifts in the mail, USPS, FedEx and UPS have released their ship-by dates for the holidays. Click on the respective links for the details.
Kentucky's retail industry supports 556,000 jobs and pays more than $9.3 billion in wages annually. Retailers collect over $2.8 billion in state sales tax and pay millions in other taxes to state and local governments, according to the Kentucky Retail Federation.
