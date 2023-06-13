CORBIN — Ajay Anderson, Trent Osborne and Jonas Ray planned a peaceful protest in Sanders Park on June 3. However, the human rights protest quickly got some aggressive backlash they were not prepared for.
The seven individuals who showed up that day had signs supporting the LGBTQ+ community. However, the core mission of the protest was to grow awareness and speak about issues concerning Senate Bill 150 and KRS 158 that would limit rights to the trans community among others.
They expected some negative comments but not to the extent in which they received a couple of hours into the protest.
Two individuals had to be interrupted by Corbin Police, who received a call from Anderson that one of the two using homophobic slurs had pulled a loaded handgun on a bystander that was asking them to leave. The two men were allegedly giving out KKK (Ku Klux Klan) recruitment cards.
“One of the first things he said to us was, ‘I oughta burn you and that sign,’” Osborne reflected. “That is when things began happening. I asked the person why he had his hand on his weapon when we only had signs.”
Ray said that during the altercation, he was listening to a man’s story nearby of how he had family members scared to be who they wanted to in the community.
“Just to have that happening side by side,” Ray said. “It’s so sad how much hate is here.”
No one was physically harmed in the altercation or arrested.
The threats unfortunately did not stop on June 3.
Anderson said she has received multiple comments from individuals on social media claiming they are from the KKK.
Others have shown her and the human rights group support online.
A social media influencer on TikTok known as Tizzy Ent, who advocates for human rights with 5.8 million followers, released a video explaining what happened that includes the footage taken by the protestors during the altercation.
The TikTok went viral and had over 2,000 comments within just a few days.
“I had Kentuckians for the Commonwealth reach out [and] Sunup Corbin. Many people in the LGBTQ+ community are reaching out giving us resources for the community here,” Anderson said.
Osborne said some of his family and friends have encouraged him to let go of the issue due to safety concerns but that this has just fueled his passion to see that everyone is treated fairly.
“My goal is that through all this somehow to ensure that Corbin is inclusive to the point these people can’t even be here anymore,” Osborne said. “Corbin needs to be so inclusive that the KKK has to leave.”
“We want to make them uncomfortable because their hatred is unwelcome here,” Ray added.
The group noted local fire departments and law enforcement have shown them support, making sure they know to reach out if they feel threatened.
“I think that is what really drives this community at heart, its safety. We don’t feel safe and even though I know good people, that doesn’t mean there’s only good people in this town. I have just been lucky,” Anderson said. “Seeing the support has really been bringing this community together.”
The three human right advocates are creating a group called Queerr Appalachia that will be a non-profit to help those who may be marginalized.
“This has pushed us to start an organization to continue to do human rights protests and such for women’s rights, trans rights, Black Lives Matter and all that. That way this community can continue to have human right awareness even after Pride month is over,” Anderson said.
Ray explained their mission is to give back to the community like the state won’t.
“In ways like medical bills, transportation, vet bills, all of it. We want to help them get access to things they don’t have. We want to be able to help them get around so they can get jobs and homes they can afford,” Ray said. “We want the Corbin area and the surrounding areas to get up to date with the rest of the country. I truly believe we are decades behind in mindsets, beliefs and our cities have buildings that have been empty for decades that could be used to help our towns grow.”
The group has also found support in Queer Kentucky which helped the incident start getting attention before their story ended up on broadcast news stations.
The Corbin Police Department posted on their Facebook page on Monday, June 12, that the incident at Sanders Park on June 3 had been referred to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
While the TikTok video identified the man who had the cards and pulled the gun, that identity could not be confirmed at press time.
Meanwhile, the human rights advocates are planning a march protesting a multitude of human rights issues and encourage the community to come out to on June 24 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. between Sanders Park and Nibroc Park in downtown Corbin.
Per advice of Corbin Police, Anderson has requested local police presence at their next planned human rights march to make sure everyone stays safe.
“We want to embrace everybody in Corbin. We aren’t here to take out the churches or paint rainbows all over the town. I don’t practice faith but I go to church with my boyfriend. We are here to exist, be safe and be left alone,” Anderson said.
“The whole point was to raise awareness that we exist and there is more people like us here in Corbin,” Ray said. “Now it’s focused on creating a safe space and people to recognize we don’t want harm. We want to do our own thing and let you do your own thing also.”
“It’s no longer the last generation’s issue. It’s no longer the next generation’s issue. It’s this generation’s issue to take care of this now because it cannot go on any longer,” Osborne said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.