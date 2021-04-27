LOUISVILLE — Malathaat is set as the 5-2 morning-line favorite for the 147th running of the Longines Kentucky Oaks.
The Todd Pletcher-trained, John Velazquez-ridden horse will break from post 10 when a full field of 14 3-year-old fillies go off at 5:51 p.m. in Friday's $1.25 million race, which goes 1 1/8 miles around the Churchill Downs oval.
“I’m basically fine with the draw,” Pletcher said following Monday's pill pull. “I probably would have preferred to be a bit more toward the middle but if it was a case of drawing inside or outside, I’ll take the outside. It’ll work out fine.”
Trained by Pletcher for Sheikh Hamden’s Shadwell Stable, Malathaat is undefeated in four career starts and last out won Keeneland’s Ashland Stakes by a head over Oaks-rival Pass the Champagne.
Malathaat was purchased for $1.05 million at Keeneland’s 2019 September Yearling Sale and has amassed career earnings of $412,150. The $767,250 check to the Oaks winner would elevate her earnings to $1,179,400.
Malathaat, a daughter of Dreaming of Julia by Curlin, hopes for a better outcome in the Oaks than that of her mother, who was the beaten favorite and finished fourth in the 2013 Run for the Lilies behind upset-winner Princess of Sylmar.
Chad Brown’s Gazelle winner Search Results and Brad Cox’s Fair Ground Oaks winner Travel Column are the co-second choices in the Oaks field at 3-1.
Search Results gained victories in the Busher Invitational and Gazelle Stakes and, in only three career starts, earned 150 points to sit atop the Kentucky Oaks leaderboard, the points system which determines entry into the race's field. Jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. will guide the filly from post 12 for owners Klaravich Stables.
Travel Column drew post six for two-time Oaks-winning trainer Brad Cox and will be paired with regular rider Florent Geroux. Travel Column garnered three wins — two of which were at Churchill Downs — in five career starts. She broke her maiden by more than four lengths on the undercard of last year’s Sept. 4 Kentucky Derby and returned to Churchill in November to take the Golden Rod over Clairiere and Cox’s Kentucky Oaks longshot, Coach.
“Most of these fillies have never run in a field quite that big, so there’s a good run to the first turn, being at a mile and an eighth,” Cox said. “Obviously Travel Column’s got enough speed to be forwardly placed, that’s what we’re hoping, not necessarily on the lead. We’ll see how it unfolds and what other horse are doing.”
In addition to Travel Column and Coach in the Oaks, Cox will have likely favorite Essential Quality, as well as Mandaloun, in the Kentucky Derby.
“Really good breeze this past week,” Cox said of Travel Column’s recent work. “She’s a fantastic workhorse. She’s held her own against Essential Quality several different times. They’ve worked together probably a half a dozen times since last fall. She holds her own. She’ll give you a lot of confidence watching her train. She was five-eighths in a minute and out in 1 (minute) 13 (seconds) this past week and just kind of cruised along, so she’s ready.”
Trainer Kenny McPeek has become a regular for the Oaks but is still searching for his first win. Swiss Skydiver just missed in last year’s September Oaks, but went on to win the Preakness Stakes against the boys a month later. McPeek will saddle Crazy Beautiful in Friday’s edition and hopes the Gulfstream Park Oaks winner will be the girl to get the job done.
“About time,” McPeek said of his expected reaction should Crazy Beautiful be the one to give him his first Oaks win. “I’ve been second three times and fourth three times. We’ve run well, and if you keep doing that, eventually you’re going to get it.”
Crazy Beautiful will leave post four under jockey Jose Ortiz for owners Phoenix Thoroughbred.
“I like where she’s at in the four and I think the only post I was not wanting was the one," McPeek said. "But she’s going to be a come-from-behind horse."
Below is a look at the full field.
LONGINES KENTUCKY OAKS
5:51 p.m. Friday at Churchill Downs, Louisville
Horses, with jockeys and odds in parenthesis , are listed from the rail out.
Pauline’s Pearl (Ricardo Santana, Jr., 20-1), Maracuja (Kendrick Carmouche, 20-1), Clairiere (Tyler Gaffalione, 5-1), Crazy Beautiful (Jose Ortiz, 15-1), Pass the Champagne (Javier Castellano, 15-1), Travel Column (Florent Geroux, 3-1), Ava’s Grace (David Cohen, 50-1), Moraz (Flavien Prat, 30-1), Coach (Luis Saez, 50-1), Malathaat (John Velazquez, 5-2), Will’s Secret (Jon Court, 30-1), Search Results (Irad Ortiz, Jr., 3-1), Competitive Speed (Chris Landeros, 50-1), and Millefeuille (Joel Rosario, 20-1).
