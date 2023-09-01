LEXINGTON – U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced the availability of grants to help communities repair essential community facilities damaged by presidentially declared disasters in 2022.
USDA is making up to $50 million in grant funding available nationwide through the Community Facilities Disaster Repair Grants Program, which received supplemental disaster funding under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.
“The Biden-Harris administration and USDA stand ready to deploy every resource we have available to help families and individuals rebuild their lives and their communities,” said Carew. “The assistance I’m announcing today will help rural communities across the commonwealth have the resources they need to repair essential community facilities that were damaged by natural disasters in 2022. Under the leadership of President Biden, Vice President Harris and Secretary Vilsack, USDA remains committed to helping America’s rural communities build back better by making rural infrastructure – including vital community facilities – more resilient in the face of increasingly severe floods, wildfires, hurricanes and other risks.”
Eligible entities may apply to receive up to 75% of total project costs to help repair community facilities that were damaged by natural disasters in 2022. Eligible organizations include public bodies, federally recognized Indian Tribes and community-based nonprofits.
Funds may be used to:
• Repair essential community facilities,
• Replace damaged equipment or vehicles,
• Purchase new equipment to undertake repairs.
Applications for Community Facilities Disaster Repair Grants will be accepted on a continual basis until all funds are exhausted. There is no minimum or maximum grant limit per project.
The following Kentucky counties have 2022 presidentially-declared disaster areas: Boyd County, Breathitt County, Carter County, Casey County, Christian County, Clay County, Cumberland County, Floyd County, Green County, Harlan County, Johnson County, Knott County, Lawrence County, Lee County, Leslie County, Letcher County, Lincoln County, Magoffin County, Martin County, Owsley County, Perry County, Pike County, Powell County, Taylor County, Whitley County, and Wolfe County.
For more information on how to apply, call 859-224-7336 or visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/contact-page/kentucky-contacts.
Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
