WILLIAMSBURG — The man charged with making a threat against the University of the Cumberlands has been indicted by the Whitley County Grand Jury.
Dustin Collins Burchett, 35, of Somerset, has been charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree Persistent Felony Offender in connection to an August 9 incident investigated by the Williamsburg Police Department involving a phoned-in threat to execute a shooting on campus.
The call was tied to Burchett, who was an online student. He was served with an arrest warrant by Kentucky State Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in Somerset later that evening and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center, where he remained at press time in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond.
On Wednesday, Somerset attorney Dan Thompson filed a motion to reduce Burchett’s bond to a $20,000 third-party surety (or signature) bond with electronic monitoring on the grounds that he was not considered high risk according to pretrial services.
Thompson further asked that Burchett be allowed to have GPS movement for the purposes of obtaining employment, making court appearances and consulting with counsel.
According to online court records, a ruling had not yet been made in regard to that motion nor did Burchett have an arraignment scheduled in Whitley Circuit Court.
Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
