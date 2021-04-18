FRANKFORT, Ky. – If you know an extraordinary Kentuckian or group who works diligently to improve the lives of others, now is the time to nominate them for one of the 2021 Governor’s Service Awards.
To honor individuals and groups and highlight the impact of volunteerism and service, Serve Kentucky, an agency of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, is now accepting nominations for the awards.
“Kentucky continues to be blessed by individuals who serve their neighbors through faith-based organizations and as volunteers addressing a variety of unmet needs in our communities – especially during the pandemic,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “The Governor’s Service Awards are an excellent way to show our gratitude and appreciation for these individuals whose initiative, creativity and energy have made such a positive change.”
This is the 26th year for the annual service awards, which recognize the contributions of Kentuckians to their fellow citizens. Serve Kentucky hosts a special ceremony each year to publicly honor the winners and others who have given back to their communities through volunteering and service, without expectation of reward or commendation.
Serve Kentucky Executive Director Joe Bringardner said the state service commission advocates for and helps support effective volunteer program management, administers Kentucky’s AmeriCorps national service programs and recognizes volunteer service across the state through its annual Governor’s Service Awards.
“In the first month of 2021, Serve Kentucky conducted a survey to learn how and why people volunteer and more than 1,200 Kentuckians from every region of the Commonwealth contributed their ideas,” Bringardner said. “We learned that Kentuckians volunteer at levels far above what we expected and we learned we help each other in many settings and in many ways.”
“Service is about taking the initiative to make a change for others,” Bringardner added. “These awards thank those for their worthwhile efforts and encourage others who are willing to follow their lead to do more for our families, friends, and neighbors.
The award nomination deadline is Thursday, May 20.
Volunteer service must have been performed in Kentucky, serving primarily Kentuckians. Individuals and groups may be nominated in only one category. Self-nominations are accepted. Award categories spotlight the contributions of individuals, businesses and groups. Other categories honor national service and lifetime achievement.
Award winners from the previous five years are ineligible for this year’s awards. Independent panels of reviewers score nominations using an assigned judging worksheet. The Awards Committee will consider top-scoring nominations in each category and collectively decide the winners.
Learn how to submit nominations online on the Serve Kentucky website at www.serve.ky.gov or email AmeriCorps@ky.gov for more information.
