UPDATE: Golden Alert has been canceled. Pryor has been located by family in McCreary County.
WILLIAMSBURG — Authorities have issued a Golden Alert for a man last seen leaving the Whitley County Detention Center around 5:17 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Charles W. Pryor, 58, is described as a white male, 5'10" tall and weighing approximately 275 pounds, with gray/brown hair and brown eyes.
Pryor wears glasses and hearing aids, and was last seen wearing a grey shirt, green jacket, blue jeans, no shoes.
Authorities say that Pryor has multiple health issues and requires medication that he doesn't have.
Anyone with information regarding Pryor is asked to call Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6017.
