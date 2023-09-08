FRANKFORT – Four Kentucky State Parks were recognized as part of this year’s Kentucky Living 2023 Best in Kentucky awards, highlighting the best travel destinations and experiences across the commonwealth.
“We are blessed to have so many incredible state parks across Kentucky for our families and visitors to enjoy, and I am thrilled to see four recognized by Kentucky Living Magazine,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “These four parks offer outdoor adventure, history and more – but most importantly, they offer a fun escape for families to create memories. As a dad who takes my own kids to our Kentucky State Parks, I recognize just how special these places are and I am glad to see others do too.”
Green River Lake State Park in Campbellsville claimed a first place showing in the category of the best camping or RV spot in this year’s Best of Kentucky awards.
“Kentucky has so much to offer visitors, especially our state parks. From outdoor adventures to historic settings, Kentucky State Parks each offer distinctive features that appeal to every kind of traveler,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Lindy Casebier. “It is an honor but no surprise that Kentucky Living honored four Kentucky State Parks as part of the 2023 Best in Kentucky awards. We appreciate this special acknowledgment.”
In addition to winning first place, Green River Lake State Park also received second place rankings for best public hunting/fishing and water tourism spots.
My Old Kentucky Home State Park in Bardstown also received the second-place award for best historic attraction.
Two Kentucky State Parks claimed a third place showing in the categories for best road trip and water tourism spot.
• Cumberland Falls at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, Corbin Third Place, Best Road Trip
• Rough River Dam State Park, Falls of Rough Third Place, Best Water Tourism Spot
“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Kentucky Living Magazine,” said Commissioner Russ Meyer. “Whether you’re looking for a place to hike, fish, boat, explore history or relax in nature, our award-winning parks have something for everyone.”
Kentucky is home to 44 state parks, including 17 resort parks and 13 golf courses. For more information about Kentucky State Parks, visit parks.ky.gov.
