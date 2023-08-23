JACKSON — A well-known figure in regional journalism has died.
The Times-Tribune has learned that Jeff Noble passed away on Tuesday in his hometown of Jackson at the age of 69.
A University of Kentucky graduate, Noble first made a name for himself as a weathercaster for WYMT in Hazard starting in the late 1980s before moving on to WLEX in Lexington as a weekend weather anchor from September 1993 to March 1994 in addition to WBKO in Bowling Green.
Noble later transitioned to print journalism — covering the Tri-County area for The Times-Tribune from 2011 to 2015.
According to his obituary, Noble was the editor of Jackson Times/Voice newspaper until his retirement two years ago.
Noble is survived by two children and their spouses, seven grandchildren and two brothers.
No formal services are planned. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
