TRI-COUNTY — First responders throughout the Tri-County reported multiple crashes throughout the area Sunday night as freezing drizzle was falling throughout the evening and roadways were becoming icy.
Interstate 75 was shutdown at multiple points throughout the night as crashes blocked the roadway.
First responders were urging motorists to not travel Sunday night.
The Tri-County had been under a winter weather advisory throughout the day Sunday. It ended at 10 p.m. when an ice storm warning went into effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday for Whitley and Knox counties and a winter storm warning for Laurel County.
The National Weather Service advised areas of freezing drizzle would affect the region Sunday evening and then more substantial precipitation in the form of freezing rain would develop overnight Sunday and continue at least into Monday night.
"The heaviest precipitation is expected Monday afternoon and evening," the forecast said for Whitley and Knox counties. "The precipitation may mix with sleet or regular rain at times. Significant icing is expected, with ice totals of up to 6 tenths of an inch forecast."
Heavy mixed precipitation was expected for Laurel County.
"Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of three tenths to one half of an inch" was the forecast for Laurel County.
The National Weather Service expected the weather to affect the evening and morning commutes.
"Expect eventual power outages and tree damage due to the ice," the National Weather Service advised. "Travel could become extremely difficult or impossible."
Kentucky State Police, Post 11 was making preparations for the possibility of hazardous weather.
Troopers and other law enforcement agencies will be out on the roadways checking for disabled vehicles and stranded motorists, a press release stated. Any vehicle left abandoned on the roadways will be towed to allow for snow removal. KSP urges the public not to travel with the exception of emergencies. If you must travel, remember to keep your phones charged in the event you get stranded. Also, keep blankets, extra clothing, water, and snacks in your vehicle.
The telecommunications center housed at Post 11 will be fielding hundreds of calls and requests residents not to call to check the road conditions. It should be assumed that all roadways are hazardous during this weather event. Residents may check http://www.GoKY.ky.gov for current road conditions. In the event of an emergency, police response may be delayed during these events.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 highway crews were ready to respond to the forecasted winter storm expected to impact the District 11 counties with freezing rain, snow and ice. Many crews were out Sunday treating roads.
Weather forecasts call for the system arriving in the District 11 region late Sunday evening lasting through early Tuesday. The system is expected to begin as rain changing over to a wintry mix to freezing rain with the potential of ice accumulations of a half-inch or more for much of our area.
Damage to trees and power lines is likely – a condition that poses its own dangers to KYTC crews and can delay road response work. The potential for single-digit cold temperatures impacts the effectiveness of road salt which works best when temperatures are above the freezing point. Motorists are strongly advised to avoid any unnecessary travel over the next several days.
During the storm, Kentucky Department of Highways crews will work 12-hour shifts, focusing on keeping high-priority state routes, such as interstates and parkways, passable. Crews then concentrate on heavily traveled state routes before turning to lower-volume routes. With the expected ice and arctic temperatures, Kentuckians should be prepared for several days of snow-covered roads.
Motorists should avoid unnecessary travel. If you must drive:
-remember to reduce your speed
-give drivers of snow plow trucks adequate space when following
-don’t drive on the shoulders of the road
-do not try to pass a snow plow truck
