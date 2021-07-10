school

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has set revised income eligibility guidelines for students and adults to participate in free and reduced-price meal programs through the Child and Adult Care Food Program for the 2021-2022 school year.

The CACFP is federally funded through the USDA and is administered by the Kentucky Department of Education, Division of School and Community Nutrition.

The program provides for nutritious meals and snacks to qualifying participants attending childcare centers, daycare homes, Head Start programs, adult day cares, homeless shelters and afterschool programs.

It also works to establish positive eating habits at the earliest stages of development; reduces future health care and education costs by encouraging proper early development; and provides training and support of local center personnel.

The new Income eligibility guidelines for free and reduced-price meals are:

Family Size

Free Meals Monthly Income

Free Meals Yearly Income

Reduced-Price Meals Monthly Income

Reduced-Price Meals Yearly Income

1

$1,396

$16,744

$1,986

$23,828

2

$1,888

$22,646

$2,686

$32,227

3

$2,379

$28,548

$3,386

$40,626

4

$2,871

$34,450

$4,086

$49,025

5

$3,363

$40,352

$4,786

$57,424

6

$3,855

$46,254

$5,486

$65,823

7

$4,347

$52,156

$6,186

$74,222

8

$4,839

$58,058

$6,886

$82,621

For each additional family member add:

$492

$5,902

$700

$8,399

For more information about the CACFP, please contact KDE, Division of School and Community Nutrition, at (502) 564-5625 or visit https://education.ky.gov/federal/SCN/Pages/CACFPHomepage.aspx.

