LONDON — The Corbin man accused of robbing a southern Laurel County bank on September 27 has been indicted by a federal grand jury.
Shawn Martin Fox, 35, of Gooden Lane, is now facing a federal robbery count in connection to the taking of $5,304 from Community Trust Bank on US 25W (Cumberland Gap Parkway).
Fox was initially arrested by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree robbery at the state level.
According to testimony from LCSO Detective Robert Reed at Fox’s preliminary hearing in Laurel District Court a week after the incident, Laurel Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call at 12:50 p.m. on September 27 from a Community Trust Bank employee that there was a robbery in progress at the bank.
With video capturing the suspect’s likeness and a description of the getaway car as a maroon Honda Civic, the investigation led officers to Fox’s residence, where they found the Honda Civic and some discarded clothing.
Det. Reed said further investigation led them to another residence where the property owner said Fox had left in a Ford F-150 truck. The Knox County Sheriff then located Fox on Moore Hill Avenue and other agencies joined in to take him into custody. Reed testified that Fox exited the home and was arrested without any further incident.
Fox is scheduled to be arraigned at the U.S. District Court in London on November 21. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
