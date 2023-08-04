Many Eastern Kentucky farmers and large-scale gardeners hit by the July 2022 flood have returned to their fields this season, despite devastating losses caused by the disaster. While some decided they could not come back, others, who lost equipment, herds of animals, and heirloom seeds from the first of their ancestors in America, couldn’t turn away.
Farming for many is a way to supplement their existing household income, rather than a full-time job, according to Jennifer Weeber, Community Farm Alliance Northfork Local Food Coordinator. But even still, farmers say growing and herding have helped them heal and have been a way for them to get back to a sense of normalcy.
Missy Young is one of the farmers who couldn’t walk away. On one sweltering June day on Troublesome Creek in Perry County, she pointed out the few cherry and hazelnut trees still standing on her 11-acre farm and the now distinctive lean they have – a clear sign they were under churning flood waters for hours. She had a whole row of each planted, but the flood only left her with a few. “The flood didn’t take any of these girls,” she said. “They have strong roots.”
After the flood, “They were laid over with so much debris on them,” Young said. When some University of Kentucky students came to help clean up and shook debris off the trees, something she had been unable to do in the chaos of immediate recovery, “I could have cried seeing them do that.”
Her fields are a changed landscape from the one she began cultivating nine years ago, but she isn’t about to give up on it. In fact, she and her fiancé, Donny, only finalized buying the farm after the flood came and went.
“We’ve sunk a fortune into this place just keeping it up,” Young said, adding that there’s something special about the land that keeps them rooted to it. “There’s just a connection to it.”
Eastern Kentucky has long relied on subsistence farming. Whatever industry came and went, the people relied on home-grown fruit and vegetables and self-raised animals for sustenance. In summer, crops were grown, in early fall they were harvested and preserved for winter to help families feed themselves through the cold weather. Seeds were saved and barns were built so they could repeat this pattern the following year.
It’s a tradition that’s still very much alive in this region for many families, who still grow gardens in flat bottoms close to creeks, or feet from their homes in small plots. This is why the harvests of so many in the hardest hit counties of Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry were destroyed in the flood.
It could seem to some that such a loss is not worth recouping given the potential risk of another flood that could wipe it all away. But this is the reality that farmers willingly accept time and again, says University of Kentucky Breathitt County Extension Agent Reed Graham.
“To put a seed in the ground in the spring and expect to harvest something in the fall, you have to be pretty optimistic to begin with,” he said.
Graham said farmers are focused on the future because every year is a clean and unpredictable slate. A farmer never knows how their crops will fare, even without a major climate disaster making things more difficult and unpredictable.
“You’ve got ups and downs in any business,” Graham said. “But in the agriculture business, you’ve got that every year. It’s either too dry, too wet, too hot, too cold. You just have to deal with it.”
Many farmers replanted in the same fields that were flooded last year, using borrowed equipment and donated seeds, and in some cases, while they continue to make repairs on their homes which were also damaged in the flood.
Knott County Extension Agent Chad Conway owns and operates his family farm, Holliday Farms, in the Perry County community of Ary, also on Troublesome. His mother still lives in the old farmhouse, which took on a couple feet of water in the flood. Most of the last year has been spent remodeling the home back to livable condition.
The farm has been in the family since 1865, and the Conways felt that leaving was not an option. Conway said it’s a hard decision for any family to take a buy-out and leave land that has passed through generations, but staying and rebuilding in a place that might get flooded again is also hard.
“When you look at buying things and putting things back in areas that got flooded, you look at it much differently because you lost so much and you can’t afford to lose again,” he said. “Your comfort level is going to be several years away from where you feel comfortable.”
In all the family documentation from the beginning of their farm to today, there is no mention of a flood like the one in 2022. Its unprecedented nature, Conway said, means recovery will take a lot more effort and time than anyone is used to.
On his own farm, there is much work still to do. Hay fields still have debris, and fences still need to be rebuilt. He’s finding things all the time that need to be done, but he’s not giving up, and UK Extension is helping them and other farmers return to their fields.
Extension offered free soil testing to any farmer or gardener whose fields were under flood waters to ensure it is safe for growing crops. Once they were sure there were not heavy metals in the soil, Conway said they felt confident telling growers they could use their fields again about six months after the flood.
“They’re happy to be back out and getting fresh tomatoes and peas this spring,” he said. “Hopefully they can get back to what they enjoy: their backyard gardens and putting food away and enjoying that comfort food in the winter months to come.”
But even with all the help, the flood was very hard for many farmers and gardeners to cope with.
Louise Murtaugh, who manages the Letcher County Farmers’ Market manager, said the flood was devastating to her sellers. Most days in the weeks afterward, they came to her wanting a sympathetic ear and a person they could talk to about their experiences. One farmer in particular would seek Murtaugh out.
“A lot of times, all she wanted was a hug,” Murtaugh said.
For that very reason, Grow Appalachia Coordinator Kelsey Cloonan said Hindman Settlement School in Knott County allowed two therapists to station there after the flood.
“When folks are going through the distribution areas and getting supplies, stuff just comes up,” Cloonan said. “Stories come up and people need support.”
In addition to mental-health support, farmers and gardeners received physical support from Grow Appalachia and other nonprofits, and through mutual aid. Cloonan said one farmer in Laurel County, Wayne Riley, drove refrigerated truck loads of produce into flood-impacted counties for home canners to use and preserve.
Others brought truckloads of hay to farmers whose hay fields had been inundated with water, said Perry County Extension Agent Charles May. It was this farmer-to-farmer mutual aid that helped get Eastern Kentucky famers through the hardest parts of those first months of recovery, Cloonan said.
“I think farmers are amazing,” she said. “I really think that people who truly know how to take care of the land and be in relationship with the land know how to take care of people and be in relationship with people.”
Cloonan said farmers are adapting and trying to find ways to be more resilient, in anticipation of increased flooding in the region. Some are investing in temporary fencing that would be less burdensome to replace, and Grow Appalachia is encouraging farmers to be more resilient by diversifying their crops and growing in woodlands and other higher ground.
There is also a new coalition forming this summer with the help of a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant that will increase regenerative agriculture education and practices in Letcher, Harlan, Martin and Pike counties. Grow Appalachia says it will keep encouraging soil and water testing to ensure the flood did no lasting damage to farmers’ fields.
“Farmers already have to adapt to change in the weather,” Cloonan said, “but these things help them think more about the extremes of what could happen and prepare the best they can.”
One thing about Eastern Kentucky farmers and gardeners that won’t change is the healing power of getting their hands dirty planting or completing other familiar tasks that make them feel normal, said Jennifer Weeber.
Weeber has worked with farmers in the region for years and says it will take a lot to keep most of them from farming.
“This is home, this is an important way of life, this is a way to connect to the earth and to one’s history and one’s community,” she said. “I think most gardeners and farmers I know are some of the most stubborn, persistent, creative, intelligent folks I know, and they’re going to keep moving forward.”
Missy Young is moving forward. She’s been doing that for years anyway, to get her through recovery (she says she’s been sober from opiates for 11 years), to keep her from giving up when her brother Jesse died of a fentanyl overdose in 2020, and now to keep her motivated to rebuild 2nd Chance Homestead farm, so named for her life motto that you “never waste a second chance.”
“It was really messed up, and I hope and pray that it never happens again,” she said. “But I can do something good with that, or I can let it crush me.”
Her fields are different now. Sunflowers rise far from where she planted them last year; tomatoes and white half-runner beans grow from donated seeds; and invasive weeds frustrate her. But there are also flowers she’s never grown before, like black-eyed Susans, popping up alongside the volunteer sunflowers.
“This is the first year we’ve ever seen them.”
The first year, but not the last, because Young will keep farming this land, taking advantage of her latest second chance.
Ivy Brashear holds the Institute for Rural Journalism’s David Hawpe Fellowship in Appalachian Reporting , named for the late Courier-Journal editor and reporter who was a native of Pike County. Brashear, a native of Perry County, is a Ph.D. student in the UK College of Communication and Information.
