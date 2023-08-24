CORBIN — A well-known digital sports entertainment and gaming company is teaming with local facilities as Kentucky prepares to launch its sports betting industry.
DraftKings Inc. announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with ECL Corbin, LLC —a wholly owned subsidiary of ECL Entertainment, LLC, doing business as The Mint Gaming Hall at Cumberland and Cumberland Run (“Corbin”) that gives the digital sports entertainment and gaming company access to operate mobile sports betting in the Bluegrass State pending licensure and regulatory approvals. In addition to offering mobile sports betting, DraftKings and Corbin will open retail sportsbooks at Corbin properties as well.
“Together with the Corbin properties, we’re excited to bring our premier sports betting experience to yet another state and its sports fans,” said Matt Kalish, President, DraftKings North America. “We want to thank the Kentucky General Assembly for passing legislation and Governor Andy Beshear for his support of sports wagering as we look forward to launching our sportsbook product during a busy football season, pending licensure and regulatory approvals.”
The pending launch would mark the 22nd state DraftKings is live in with its mobile sportsbook and 24th overall with sports betting.
“The Corbin properties are truly excited to work with DraftKings, one of the country’s leading sportsbook operators. This will be a great relationship for both companies,” said Marc Falcone, the co-managing partner along with Ron Winchell for ECL Corbin, LLC.
An active member of the American Gaming Association (“AGA”), DraftKings is committed to promoting the AGA’s Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly public service campaign, which educates customers on responsible gaming best practices, such as establishing and adhering to a budget and only engaging with legal, regulated operators. DraftKings is committed to creating inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine and innovate through the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program.
