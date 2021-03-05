FRANKFORT, Ky. - After three days of being passed over, Senate Bill 274 (SB 274), which would allow the City of Corbin to annex into southern Laurel County passed the Kentucky Senate Friday by a vote of 20-12, with two senators passing and not voting.
Before a vote on the bill could be made, Senator Brandon Storm (R-London) motioned pursuant to Senate Rule 15, that the matter be laid on the clerk’s desk, or temporarily postponed. Storm cited the ongoing litigation between the cities of London and Corbin in Laurel County Circuit Court as a reason to postpone the matter.
“Discovery’s ongoing. There was pleadings filed just last week,” Storm said.
Legal council representing the City of Corbin said all routine written discovery from the City of London had been responded to. They said London had not asked for anything further and had made no indication that it wanted any further discovery.
In reintroducing the bill Friday, Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester), who sponsors the bill, said council for the City of London told him and others in a conference call Friday morning the bill would not affect the litigation, but rather that it is a determination of KRS 81A.427. Stivers also said he was notified that some were saying the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) was against SB 274.
“I got a text from them [KACo] last night that they are in support and endorse the bill,” explained Stivers, who added he had heard similar rumors about the Kentucky League of Cities. “I got a letter from them saying that is not correct, they are neutral on the bill,” he clarified.
Storm also cited the lack of a fiscal impact statement with the bill as a reason to table SB 274, citing that the local mandate with the bill points out the fiscal impact is indeterminable.
Stivers later responded that the fiscal impact was indeterminable because Corbin annexing the properties may not even happen.
“There is clearly a need in this matter, because this affects both the City of Corbin, the City of London in the middle of the annexation, and Laurel County,” Storm said. “There needs to be a fiscal note attached to this, so that all members of this body can review that before we’re asked to vote,” he added before asking that a roll call vote on the postponement of the bill take place.
Following that, the roll call vote occurred, and Storm’s attempt to table the bill was defeated by a vote of 20-10, with three senators passing their vote.
After the roll call vote, Storm urged his fellow senators to not pass the bill.
“I respect the Senator from Clay and I respect the work he’s done on this matter, but we can’t deny the fact that this is pending in litigation,” Storm reiterated.
Storm then said the City of London had already annexed the property in question, and that paperwork had been sent to the Secretary of State’s office.
“Everything has been done, everything is sitting over here in the Secretary of State’s office, waiting a stamp of approval that has not been done. Why? I don’t know. But everything else has been done as it relates to that annexation,” he said.
Assistant Secretary of State, Jennifer Scutchfield, later on Friday confirmed to the Times-Tribune that paperwork to annex on London’s behalf was brought to the Secretary of State’s land office on Tuesday, March 2. She said the documents were reviewed for accuracy following statutory requirements, and that the paperwork was rejected for technical changes.
Scutchfield added that the City of London would be able to refile the paperwork after making the corrections, but that the city had not done so as of Friday afternoon.
Storm also pointed out that magistrates in Laurel County, the fiscal court, the London mayor, and London City Council all opposed SB 274.
“The Laurel County Chamber of Commerce opposes this, the Laurel County Industrial Authority opposes this. The Laurel County Tourism Board opposes this. No one in Laurel County that lives in this area wants to be part of the City of Corbin, with all due respect to the City of Corbin,” he said.
Senator Johnnie Turner (R-Harlan) said he opposed the bill and that his main concern was the voters who elected not only the senators in Frankfort, but those city council members, magistrates, and others Storm mentioned.
“Crossing county lines is kind of bad, especially if you’re stepping on the toes of every voter's representatives in that district when you do it,” he said.
Senator Stivers later reemphasized that any possible annexation into the City of Corbin that the bill would allow if passed, would be voluntary. The bill would also only apply to businesses.
As voting on the bill occurred, Senator David Yates (D-Louisville) asked to explain his no vote. Yates said he knew that there was tremendous pressure on freshman senators to deliver for their districts.
“I would like to commend my freshman colleague, the senator from Laurel. I appreciate the passion and fight that he has for his district. I think most of us know he has taken a lot of time to educate members,” Yates said on Storm. “Anybody from his district at home watching, please know that your senator was fighting for you.”
After the bill passed the Senate, Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus later wrote on Facebook that she had no animosity toward London or Laurel County.
“We just want our exit. We are much better situated to service it,” she wrote. “This process has been contentious, but I have no doubt we will eventually get to a place where we can work together. Amen and amen.”
The Times-Tribune reached out to Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield and London Mayor Troy Rudder for comment on Friday. Both said they would rather wait to comment.
SB 274 will now move onto the House of Representatives for vote.
