One local man’s curiosity about the name of a highway has resulted in new recognition for a brave young man who died for this country in Vietnam.
Greg Sims, Commandant JC Paul Detachment Marine Corps League, moved to the city of Williamsburg nearly 10 years ago, and a sign on the side of the highway caught his attention. He wondered who Joe C. Paul was and why the highway was named after him.
Lance Corporal Joe Calvin Paul (April 23, 1946 – August 19, 1965) was a Williamsburg native and United States Marine killed in the Vietnam War. Paul received the Medal of Honor for diverting an attack long enough to allow the evacuation of wounded Marines during Operation Starlite near Chu Lai, Vietnam, on August 18, 1965. The Medal of Honor was awarded on February 7, 1967, posthumously to his parents.
The Kentucky General Assembly designated the portion of KY 92 within the Williamsburg City limits as “Joe C. Paul Memorial Highway” in March 2012.
Sims has raised nearly $3,500 for a Kentucky Historical Marker noting that Paul was a “Medal of Honor” recipient.
“It was 57 years ago that this local homegrown hero, gave his life for his country and fellow Marines receiving the Medal of Honor, and is finally being recognized,” Sims said. “I would like to bring his life and heroism to the forefront, lest he be forgotten.”
A dedication ceremony for the L/Cpl. Paul’s historical marker is planned for this Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at the Whitley County Courthouse in Williamsburg.
For more information, contact Greg Sims at 606-549-4083 or by email jcpauldetachment@yahoo.com.
