FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, reminds eastern Kentucky homeowners and renters who suffered damage to their property from the severe July 2022 floods, that the deadline is rapidly approaching to apply for federal disaster assistance.
Residents of Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties have until 11:59 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28, to apply.
There are four ways to apply:
• Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To find an open recovery center visit fema.gov/drc.
• Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as a video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.
• Apply online by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov.
• Use the FEMA mobile app.
FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is non-taxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.
If you have been asked to complete a disaster loan application from the U.S. Small Business Administration, or SBA, please complete it as soon as possible. If the SBA does not offer you a low interest loan, you may be eligible for additional FEMA grant assistance to replace essential household items, replace or repair a damaged vehicle, cover storage expenses, or meet other disaster-related needs.
For official information on the Kentucky flooding recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4663. You can also follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.