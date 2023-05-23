LOUISVILLE — Following a record number of nominations, Kentuckians now have the chance to vote for their hometown favorites to be recognized as the Best in Kentucky. Voting for the 14th-annual Best in Kentucky Awards, presented by Kentucky Electric Cooperatives and its flagship publication, Kentucky Living, and sponsored by Hart County Tourism, continues through May 31.
Cumberland Falls and its state resort park is among the nominees for Best Road Trip.
Voting can be completed on KentuckyLiving.com. The winners will be announced during the Best in Kentucky Awards Show on August 16 on YouTube, Facebook, and KentuckyLiving.com.
“Our Commonwealth is home to so many hidden gems and local favorites that draw visitors from around the state and the globe. Kentucky’s member-owned electric cooperatives love to celebrate our unique heritage and treasured attractions by recognizing the very best of the best,” said Joe Arnold, Kentucky Electric Cooperatives’ Vice President of Strategic Communications. “We were thrilled to see so many engaged Kentuckians submit their nominations this year and look forward to awarding those determined to be the best!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.