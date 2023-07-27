CORBIN — Cumberland Run has officially opened its doors to the public as of July 26.
Leaders of the community lined outside the door to get their first look of the long-awaited facility.
Corbin has been dreaming of having a race track in their own back yard that will likely attract many visitors to the Appalachian community.
The indoor facility mimics The Mint facility in Williamsburg on a smaller scale due to the large race track taking up the majority of the Cumberland Run property. Corbin’s facility is capable of holding over 200 people inside with a limitless possibility around the 5/8-mile standard breed trotters race track.
The community may have to wait until opening race day on October 15 to get in on the outdoor race track action but the indoor facility is giving the public a taste of what this facility, first-of-its-kind in Corbin, can offer them. Simulcast and live betting options will be available among their brand new gaming machines, bar with a signature Corbin drink and the bar food the staff will be testing out before race season.
Henry Graffeo, Vice President and General Manager of The Mint Gaming Hall and Cumberland Run gave more details on what we can expect to see in this new industry for Corbin.
“We will have everything for the family by the finish line,” Graffeo said. “Those who are over 21 will be able to enjoy the facility and all of the family will be able to enjoy the racing going on here starting in October.”
Those who are familiar with horse racing can expect a similar feel of Kentucky Downs in Franklin. According to Graffeo, Ted Nicholson, the vice president over racing at Kentucky Downs, will also be running the races in Corbin.
“From the racing perspective, he’s going to bring the best of the best over here,” Graffeo said. “Just like Franklin, we are going to grow each year.”
Changes in the Kentucky horse racing industry have made certain that growth will likely happen concerning sports betting at facilities like the Mint.
As of July 10, Governor Andy Beshear announced that September 7 will be the first day in the state of Kentucky that locals will be able to make their first sports bets legally in the commonwealth.
Robert Stivers, State Senate President representing the 25th district, attended Wednesday’s “soft opening” day of Cumberland Run.
Stivers said as the conversation about sport betting became a topic in the state, the goal became apparent that the historic moment when sports betting became legal in Kentucky should be in time for the football season and leading into basketball season.
“As we get into the basketball season, it will be an infusion of people and many opportunities for restaurants and hotels. I think they will have to develop more facilities out here,” Stivers said. “You see where it’s in its infancy now; when it matures, what is it really going to mean to the region... a lot.”
Bruce Carpenter, Executive Director of Southern Kentucky Economic Development and Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, agrees that the impact on the region will be astronomical.
“The impact this is going to bring to our region with all the other assets we have in the region from a tourism standpoint is exciting,” Carpenter said. “From an economic standpoint, it’s going to make a good impact and we will continue to see it grow as it progresses and so will the business community.
Graffeo plans for The Mint in Williamsburg to be the first place this will be offered for locals once the adequate time has passed and all legal regulations are met.
“Then it could be here in Corbin, Franklin and Bowling Green depending on how well it is received at each location,” Graffeo said. “September 7 is the day it can technically start so until then, we aren’t sure what the future holds.”
Local leaders chimed in with excitement at the opening of Cumberland Run.
“Sports betting is going to be a revenue generator. There’s people already doing that. We are losing money to other states and I think it could be put to good use right here in our local community,” Mike Mitchell, Knox County Judge Executive said. “This is going to bring a lot of people to the area that normally wouldn’t come here.”
Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus has been waiting for this picture to come into reality for over a decade.
“To be here and to see this beautiful track and the beauty of Southeastern Kentucky all come together,” Razmus said.”This has been a really long road and a dream we have been dreaming for over a decade now.”
Stivers expects Cumberland Run to bring an infusion of people to Corbin.
“This will impact the area regionally,” Stivers said. “It will help Knox County, Williamsburg, McCreary County, Laurel and a lot of surrounding counties because of the infusion of people that will come here for both this facility — the races that will start in October — and the other events that could take place here. This has just unbelievable potential.”
Check out the official opening to the public today (Thursday) between 10 a.m. and 12 midnight at 777 Winners Lane in Corbin and see what leaders have been dreaming about for the community.
