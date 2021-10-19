WILLIAMSBURG – Gov. Andy Beshear joined community leaders to celebrate the official groundbreaking of Cumberland Mint, the historical horse racing track extension being built in Williamsburg off Exit 11.
The Williamsburg gaming and entertainment facility, located 13 miles from the Tennessee border, will allow for frequent visitation from out-of-state travelers. The horse racing facility, Cumberland Run, in Corbin will break ground later this year.
The two facilities are expected to bring over 200 jobs to the area. The Williamsburg extension hall, located at 244 Penny Lane, will have 400 historical racing machines, a restaurant and some entertainment options.
“Kentucky is the undisputed horse capital of the world, with a long and rich history here in the commonwealth. Today’s announcement shows the best days for horse racing and tourism in our state are still ahead of us,” Gov. Beshear said. “Cumberland Mint is bringing expanded investment and jobs to Southeastern Kentucky, ensuring that the amazing economic momentum we are seeing is reaching every corner of our commonwealth.”
Expanding the commonwealth’s iconic horse racing industry to Southeastern Kentucky, the joint venture between Keeneland and Kentucky Downs – ECL Corbin LLC – unveiled plans for a harness horse racing facility in Corbin and a gaming and entertainment facility in Williamsburg in September of last year. The project represents a $90 million investment into the commonwealth’s booming tourism and horse racing economy.
“We are thrilled to continue our investment in the commonwealth and build off the model at Kentucky Downs to grow the racing product for all breeds, and we are appreciative of the community embracing this project and look forward to the positive impact to the region,” said ECL Corbin LLC partner Ron Winchell.
As part of the commonwealth’s ongoing effort to support tourism in Kentucky, the company has requested a tax incentive package totaling $27 million. Through the Tourism Development Act, eligible Kentucky businesses can receive an annual reimbursement for taxes paid on qualifying tourism development projects. The new facility will enhance the community’s tourism industry and offer new job opportunities for Kentuckians.
“Keeneland continues to fulfill its mission to strengthen Kentucky’s vital horse industry and to positively impact the commonwealth and those communities in which we operate,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “Along with our partners at Kentucky Downs, we are excited to make this project a reality – one that will generate significant economic growth, enhance tourism and create new jobs for the region. Our thanks to Gov. Beshear and Sen. Stivers, along with local leadership, for their strong support of horse racing.”
Tourism is an $8.9 billion industry in Kentucky. Together, Knox and Whitley counties generated an economic impact of more than $102 million for their communities in 2020. The commonwealth has approved seven tourism development projects totaling $7.4 billion in investment in 2021.
