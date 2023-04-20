CORBIN – In collaboration with Kentucky’s Indigenous people and the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission, Cumberland Falls State Resort Park will host American Indian Heritage Weekend April 21-23.
This event will explore the history, culture and ancient wisdom of the Indigenous people of the Cumberland Plateau, who have lived in the area for more than 10,000 years. Educational presentations, authentic craft vendors, hands-on workshops, music and more will all be part of the experience. The weekend kicks off with a flute performance from well-known Navajo flute maker and musician Fred Keams on April 21 at 7 p.m. Moccasin making, basketry, beadwork and flint knapping are among the activities on the agenda.
Taking place on Earth Day weekend, this event is free and open to the public. Mention American Indian Heritage Weekend when making your room reservation for a 10% discount. Call 606-528-4121 to reserve lodging.
Cumberland Falls State Resort Park is located at 7351 Highway 90 in Corbin, Kentucky, and is known for the famous moonbow phenomenon. The historic Dupont Lodge features stone fireplaces and 51 rooms. Cabins, cottages and campsites are also available for rental.
For additional information, visit https://parks.ky.gov/corbin/events/events/american-indian-heritage-weekend.
Kentucky is home to 44 state parks, including 17 resort parks and 13 golf courses. For more information about Kentucky State Parks, visit parks.ky.gov.
