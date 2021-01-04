Carmon Davidson, age 83, of Corbin passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin. Carmon was born May 18, 1937. He is survived by his wife; Carole Philips Davidson of Corbin, one son; Carmon Blaine Davidson of Corbin. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Decemb…