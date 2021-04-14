FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky nearly tripled on Tuesday, while the number of deaths dropped.
A total of 799 new cases of the coronavirus were reported to state public health officials, compared to 270 on Monday. That raises the number of positive cases during the pandemic to 434,148.
Ten counties reported 16 or more cases: Jefferson had 135, Fayette 45, Warren 37, Kenton 30, Christian 29, Boone and Daviess had 20, Jessamine and Whitley 19, and Laurel 16.
There were only three deaths reported from local health departments on Tuesday, along with one from the ongoing audit of death certificates since last fall.
The latest victims, all of whom died this month, were a 62-year-old man from Boone County, a 62-year- old woman from Henderson County, and a 51-year-old man from Webster County. The victim from the audit was an 84-year-old man from Jefferson County, who passed away November 12. This brings the number of Kentuckians lost due to the coronavirus to 6,261.
The state’s positivity rate rose for a fifth straight day to 3.20%, up 0.01% from Monday, based on a seven-day rolling average of tests versus positive cases.
The number of Kentuckians currently hospitalized rose by 25 from Monday, standing at 405. Of them, 96 are in the ICU and 53 on a ventilator, both of which were declines from the previous day.
Earlier on Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state was pausing the use of the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, after six women in the United States suffered severe blood clotting, one to two weeks after being injected, one of whom died. He said the pause, at the request of the CDC and FDA, would likely be less than a week. Until then, Kentuckians are urged to go to a site offering the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
“Everyone should still get one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines during this pause,” he said. “We cannot let this slow us down. The United States is going to get about 1.85 million more doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week. We should be able to make up any loss of appointments,” Gov. Beshear said. “Stay calm, it looks like the risk here from the J&J vaccine is very, very small versus the really significant risk of being harmed by COVID.”
Both Moderna and Pfizer are in clinical trials for a third vaccine dose, because of the COVID-19 variants that have become more prevalent.
State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said he wouldn’t expect it to take as long for federal approval as it did for the original vaccine.
“I’m sure they would do some investigation before approving the third dose, but it wouldn’t probably be anywhere near the same rigor,” Stack said.
“Essentially, they are using the same technology, the same platform, and just changing a little bit of the coding within the vaccine,” he said. “So, I think most people anticipate it will take a little bit less time. There won’t be a whole ten months to get a new approval. It would be an extension of the original approval, and that will be determined by the Food and Drug Administration, who we rely upon to make sure these therapeutics are safe.”
To see the state’s full daily COVID-19 report, which includes such information as the red zone counties and red zone recommendations, testing locations, vaccine sites and availability, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, executive orders, revised travel guidance from the CDC and other information on the state’s pandemic response, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
The governor’s next scheduled press briefing on COVID-19 will be Thursday afternoon at 4, although his office is expected to release daily numbers on Wednesday.
