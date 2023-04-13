CORBIN — The Corbin Tourism Commission is putting in a grant application to the state. If approved, Corbin will be included in the production of a series showcasing Kentucky’s food destinations.
There are eight partners in this project including Lexington, Louisville, Somerset and Bowling Green.
Chef Ouita Michel will be touring the hot spots in each city for the best food experiences in each one.
“They will bring the chef in the community and do a film production showcasing the specialties of each community and create a food series,” Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen said.
They hope to hear back by June if they have been accepted for the special project.
“This really solidifies the work the Tourism Commission has been doing to make Corbin a legitimate key player in the food industry,” Monhollen said. “It is a huge honor to be a part of this town.”
Additionally, it was announced that the Farmers Market Pavilion wall has been demolished and progress has begun yet again on the project.
The project is expected to be completed in August.
“They are about 53 percent through the project at this point,” Monhollen said.
Another Restaurant Week is in the books for Corbin with Old Town Grill being declared as the winner and getting a pass to the World Food Championship in Dallas, Texas.
The Tourism Commission also is eligible for a second round of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds available to convention tourism. They have applied for $500,000 to be used in marketing the Corbin area as a convention destination for the next few years.
The tourism board has the 3rd annual Colonel Fest in the works that the community can look forward to on April 22.
