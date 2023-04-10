CORBIN — For many high school teams in Kentucky, The All ‘A’ Classic Tournament is a big deal and it just became huge for the city of Corbin.
On Monday afternoon, organizers of the Kentucky All "A" Classic announced that the next tournament will be held at The Corbin Arena.
"The tournament dates are January 24 through January 28," stated a press release attributing the announcement to All "A" Classic chair Gary Munsie. "This is made possible through cooperation between the City of Corbin, The Corbin Arena, Corbin Tourism, and the Kentucky All 'A' Classic."
Kristi Balla, The Arena's General Manager, first spoke of the possibility and how many visitors it could bring to the community at the city commission's March meeting.
The statewide tournament consists of 32 schools from across the commonwealth — 16 boys teams and 16 girls teams — and along with the hundreds of athletes, of course, come family and friends. It is typically hosted in Richmond, where its economic impact is estimated at well over $1 million, according to published reports.
A move became necessary, however, after Eastern Kentucky University announced that its Alumni Coliseum would undergo renovations beginning at the close of this basketball season. The $31 million project isn't expected to be completed until Fall 2024.
"The City of Corbin, Corbin Tourism and the Corbin Arena are absolutely ecstatic to host the 2024 All 'A' Classic Basketball Tournament," Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen stated. "We are looking forward to working with the All 'A' Board, the teams, coaches and fans; and rolling out the red carpet for all involved! This is a huge honor for Corbin!"
