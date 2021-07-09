LONDON — The Corbin 9-10-year old All-Stars started scoring early and put in a little cushion with a 5-run fifth inning to win 10-1 over Pineville-Bell on Thursday in the District 4 Tournament at the South Laurel Little League Complex.
Corbin scored its first run in the first inning when Cole Moore hit a single off his first at bat. He brought in Gatlin Godsey who had doubled into left field.
Beau Hash scored in the second inning after a single, stealing second and third and scoring on an error.
Prineville-Bell scored their one run in the top of third.
Corbin answered in the bottom of the third inning when Grayson Gibbs singled to left field and scored on a triple by Cameron Crusenberry.
Jonah Cima kicked off the bottom of the fourth with a single and stole second base. Kaden King singled on a fly ball to right field and stole second base. A ground out by Hash to shortstop scored Cima.
The 5-run fifth inning started with Godsey making it to first after being hit by a pitch and then he stole second. A triple by Moore scored Godsey to make the game 6-1.
Moore scored on an error and Eli Bowling doubled to left field and scored on a wild pitch to bring the game to 8-1.
King walked and scored on a triple by Hash.
A hit by Gunner Duff scored Hash, making the score 10-1.
Corbin tallied 12 hits in the game with Moore, Hash and Crusenberry getting multiple hits.
King got the win on the mound for Corbin, pitching over three and two-thirds innings. He gave up just one run and two hits, and struck out seven.
Cima and Bowling helped to close out the game.
Corbin will face Jackson County Friday (tonight) at 8 p.m. at the South Laurel Little League Complex.
