LONDON — Patrick Baker, the man once convicted for his role in the 2014 killing of Donald Mills, pardoned by then-governor Matt Bevin, but later convicted in federal court, was sentenced to 42 years in prison Tuesday evening.
Baker was sentenced in relation to death of Donald Mills back in July 2014, when he was indicted in Knox County and charged with murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, impersonating a peace officer, tampering with physical evidence and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. Baker was then convicted in 2017 in Knox County Circuit Court of reckless homicide, first-degree robbery, impersonating a peace officer and tampering with physical evidence following a three-day trial and hours of deliberation.
Baker served only two years of his 19-year sentence when on Dec. 6, 2019, Gov. Bevin issued a pardon on Baker’s behalf.
Baker had been released from prison for nearly 18 months when on May 27, 2021, a federal grand jury indicted him for unlawfully causing the death of Mills by use of a firearm during the course of a robbery or kidnapping.
The United States’ District Court in Laurel County then played host to a 10-day trial in August 2021. In the end, the jury made up of nine men and three women found Baker guilty of the unlawful killing of Mills.
Check The Times-Tribune's Thursday's edition for a full story.
