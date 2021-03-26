CORBIN — Corbin's Treyveon Longmire announced his commitment to play football at the University of Kentucky on Friday morning.
Longmire was given a verbal offer from UK when he was a freshman in April 2019. Longmire is now a junior.
He made the announcement of his decision live on Kentucky Sports Radio Friday morning at the Corbin Arena.
In January of this year he said he had narrowed his college choices down to eight schools. Those schools were West Virginia, University of Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.
“My recruitment has been a journey, lots of talking with coaches and building relationships — it’s been fun,” Longmire said during the football season. “I’ve come to realize that I have a big future ahead but there’s a lot of hard work to come with that. It hasn’t been a big pressure but it’s made me realize that I have to stay working hard and be a leader of my team.”
This is a developing story.
