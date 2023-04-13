WILLIAMSBURG — Ronnie Bowling, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Whitley and McCreary counties — served as featured speaker at Tuesday’s monthly luncheon of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
In time to observe April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Bowling focused on the recent passage of Kimber’s Law, which adds child homicide to the group of murder offenses that are subject to the death penalty in the commonwealth of Kentucky.
Bowling advocated for the legislation, which was sponsored by former Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Nick Wilson in this first General Assembly as state representative.
The law, which passed both the House and Senate and was ultimately signed by Governor Andy Beshear on March 24, is named for a McCreary County girl — two-year-old Kimber Collins — who was beaten to death in 2019 by her mother’s boyfriend.
Under the law as it was when Bowling prosecuted Michael Cody Huff, the man becomes eligible for parole after serving just 20 years of his 45-year sentence after pleading guilty to murder.
“That was the largest sentence in this jurisdiction’s history for the killing of a child,” Bowling said. “It has happened before. I think the average sentence was about 10-15 years. 45 years is inadequate, in my opinion.”
Bowling described being told that passing the House bill would be an uphill battle.
“Our goal, frankly, was to get up there and bring awareness to the disparity in the law,” Bowling said, in hopes that the death penalty law could be expanded in 3-5 years. “The law was failing Kentucky children.”
Bowling thanked the people who had called their legislators to express their support for Kimber’s Law.
“Children are now a protected class in the commonwealth of Kentucky,” he said. “I believe this is a Japanese proverb, that society is measured by its willingness and ability to protect its most vulnerable. I’m proud to say that we now have the tools to do that.”
Chamber members also heard from the prosecutor’s wife, Sarah Bowling, who presented on behalf of her organization Bluegrass Care Navigators.
Mrs. Bowling talked about National Health Care Decisions Day, which is this Sunday, April 16. The day is aimed at promoting making your health care wishes known in writing with documents such as living wills, the Kentucky MOST (Medical Orders for Scope of Treatment) form and selecting a health care proxy.
“Making your wishes known to your trusted loved ones will alleviate any burden off of them,” Mrs. Bowling said.
According to the National Hospice Foundation, she continued, research shows that 80% of Americans want to die at home but of the 2.4 million who die each year, less than a quarter get to do so.
Tuesday’s luncheon was held at the Williamsburg Convention Center.
