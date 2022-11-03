CORBIN — As candidates on the General Election head toward next Tuesday’s finish line, one made a stop at a popular downtown restaurant.
Democrat Charles Booker, who’s hoping to thwart U.S. Senator Rand Paul’s quest for a third term, spoke to a packed house Wednesday afternoon at the Wrigley Taproom & Eatery on Main Street in downtown Corbin.
“I respect the ability to have a difference of opinion,” Booker said of some of his opponent’s stances. “That’s the good part of having a democracy but at the end of the day, there’s something about decency and honesty and love that should cut through any division.”
The candidate voiced his support for expanded health care, protecting Social Security and organized labor, education, community investment, and privacy — including abortion rights.
Booker touched not only on his own race but also urged those attending to vote no on both proposed constitutional amendments.
Booker said that the second proposed amendment, which would specify that abortion is not a guaranteed constitutional right, is not so much about abortion but control.
“Have your personal beliefs but the government should not be forcing personal beliefs on others,” he said. “We don’t pay the government to do that.”
Of the first proposed amendment, which would give legislators the ability to call themselves back into session, Booker said it would allow the legislature to be paid more to create an agenda not accountable to voters.
“This is bigger than winning a race…,” Booker said. “Let’s show that Kentucky is worth fighting for.”
A former state representative from Louisville, Booker is wrapping up his second campaign for U.S. Senate — having garnered national attention when he challenged Amy McGrath in the 2020 Democratic primary for Sen. Mitch McConnell’s seat.
