House Bill 95 is sponsored by Rep. Danny Bentley, R-Russell, who appeared before the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee, and said it would cap the cost of insulin at $35 for a 30-day supply.
“This measure will save lives by making insulin more accessible to Kentuckians,” he testified. “The skyrocketing cost of insulin has caused great harm to our state’s health, and far too many people are faced with the choice of paying their bills or getting their medication.”
Bentley, a pharmacist himself, said during House floor debate last week, the cost of insulin had nearly tripled between 2002 and 2013, even though the production cost remained fairly stable. “As a Type 1 diabetic, I understand firsthand how scary it can be when you can’t afford your medication. We need to ensure those that need this lifesaving medication can always access it. This bill is meant to keep people healthy, keep people productive and decrease the cost of complications related to diabetes.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, a committee substitute was adopted which changed the original language from $30 per month to $35, and Bentley said he was on board with that.
“The co-pays in 14 states start at $100.00 and go down as far as $25.00. We started with $30.00, but we knew that Medicare was $35.00. I’m old school where you never charge more than Medicare, so the compromise was $35.00. We like that it is a victory for the people of Kentucky, for it to stay at $35.00.”
Committee Chairman, Sen. Jared Carpenter, R-Berea also said he agreed with the change. “I think last year, the number was substantially higher, and we weren’t able to get that approved. Sometimes things work out better if you wait just one session.”
Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, who is also a physician, called the bill important. “A lot of patients were suffering and struggling with this. (The) $35 is in compliance with what we are seeing on a federal level. This makes it easier and is less confusing with our pharmacists, our providers, and our patients, more importantly.”
The House approved the measure last week unanimously, and the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee did the same on Tuesday, so it now heads to the full Senate. If it wins approval there, the measure will still have to return to the House for concurrence in the change passed by the panel.
