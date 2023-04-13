FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Following the tragic deaths of two teenagers in separate incidents, Gov. Andy Beshear has signed into law two bills which honor their memory by strengthening penalties for hazing and DUI in Kentucky.
Senate Bill 9, also known as Lofton’s Law, was passed by lawmakers in response to the October 2021 hazing death of University of Kentucky freshman Thomas Lofton Hazelwood, who was an 18-year-old from Henderson.
“Tragically, his life was cut short by hazing, causing his parents, loved ones, and so many others to experience the heartbreak and pain of his passing,” Beshear stated. “They worked closely with Sen. Robby Mills to introduce this bill, and today we’re going to sign it into law.”
The legislation increases the penalty for hazing that results in physical harm or death to a Class D felony, punishable by one to five years in prison. Hazing that does not cause physical harm will be increased to a Class A misdemeanor, with up to a year in jail for those found guilty.
Tracey Hazelwood described what is was like to learn of her son’s death. “It’s a phone call nobody ever wants to get. and we hope this never happens to anybody else again. This is not going to bring my baby back, but this is going to save other lives.”
House Bill 262, or “Lily’s Law,” is named for Lily Fairfield, a 16-year-old from Oldham County who died in 2021 after a driver under the influence crashed into the car her sister, Zoe, was driving on their way to school. That driver had been arrested and immediately released just three days prior, on a DUI charge.
Beshear said, “A person who is guilty of vehicular homicide, causing the death of another person while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance, or any other impairing substance, makes it a Class B felony, ” which carries a 10-20-year prison term.
Zoe Fairfield said, “The day my sister passed away, I lost my best friend, a person who was a part of me. Being here today, I feel like I can really honor her and it makes me feel better about losing her.”
