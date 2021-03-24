BARBOURVILLE - After pleading guilty to a federal charge of conspiring to unlawfully distribute a controlled substance earlier this month, Barbourville City Council member, Calvin Manis, has now submitted his letter of resignation from the city council.
“I would like to take this time to to thank the citizens of Barbourville, my fellow council members and all City of Barbourville employees for allowing me to be their City Councilman for 28 years,” reads Manis’ letter dated Monday, March 22. “As I look around the City of Barbourville today, I am extremely proud of the positive changes and accomplishments we have achieved through my time.”
The Barbourville City Council has scheduled a special called meeting for Wednesday evening. The only item on the meeting’s agenda is appointing a new council member.
“Unfortunately, it is now time to step away from my civic duty and resign from my position as Barbourville City Councilman as I am dealing with personal, and legal issues,” Manis’ letter continues. “It is with great sadness that I am stepping away from this role, but I wish nothing but the very best for my fellow City Council members as well as my replacement. I know the City of Barbourville is in great hands.”
Manis, 74, was arrested last summer after the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) visited three pharmacies in the Tri-County. After investigating, officials were able to learn that Manis had conspired with Barbourville resident John Pasternak, 53, and others in unlawfully distributing illicit drugs.
Pasternak, who pleaded guilty on March 8, would sponsor or provide money and other resources to individuals enabling them to obtain prescriptions, often from out-of-state doctors.
On March 4, a 27-count indictment was filed in U.S. District Court against eight physicians, a nurse, and two Kentucky men in relation to illegitimate prescriptions being issued by physicians at EHC Medical Offices, PLLC located in Tennessee. Pasternak and those he sponsored would then get those prescriptions filled at Manis’s pharmacy, Parkway Pharmacy, located at 726 S. US Hwy 25E in Barbourville.
According to Manis’ plea agreement, Manis admits to having dispensed (or caused the dispensing of) 31,332 oxycodone pills of various sizes, 434 hydrocodone pills of various sizes, and 3,966 oxymorhpone pills of various sizes.
Manis was originally indicted on a 16-count indictment, however his plea agreement saw counts 2-16 dropped.
Both Manis and Pasternak could face a maximum 20 years in prison. Part of Pasternak’s plea will see him forfeit $250,000. Manis has agreed to forfeit the property in which is pharmacy is located, and the bank account in the name of Parkway Pharmacy in the amount of $216,740.10.
On July 3, 2008 Manis pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor charge of misbranding a drug, which he was sentenced to three years of probation and $10,000 fine. Later that same year in October, he pleaded guilty to a related charge to one count of being a licensed firearms dealer who failed to maintain records of transactions at his place of business.
Manis was ordered to report to the United States Marshals Services in London at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. He will be remanded to custody pending sentence scheduled for July 7.
