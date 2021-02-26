CORBIN – Baptist Health has reached a major milestone -- administering more than 100,000 COVID-19 doses (and counting) to patients in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Baptist Health Corbin is responsible for giving 15,725 of those shots.
“A tremendous amount of teamwork has gone into our efforts to give vaccines to healthcare workers, first responders, childcare workers and those age 70 and older, protecting the most vulnerable and those who care for them,” said Baptist Health system CEO Gerard Colman. “Our hospitals were among the first to administer the vaccine, and we’re committed to continue to do so. We plan to vaccinate thousands more as we move through the rollout phases outlined by Kentucky and Indiana.”
Baptist Health hospitals hit the 100,000 mark in just 71 days -- administering their first shots on Dec. 14, 2020, and reaching the milestone on Feb. 23. Of the 100,826 doses given, 64,730 were first doses and 36,096 were second doses.
Baptist Health has been an integral part of the vaccine rollout from the beginning. Five Baptist Health hospitals were among the first 11 in Kentucky – along with Baptist Health Floyd in Southern Indiana -- to administer the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shortly after it was given emergency=use authorization from the FDA.
“Administering the vaccine has been a logistical challenge – working with two states with different vaccine rollout plans and coordinating the efforts of nine hospitals – but one that we were well equipped to tackle,” said Baptist Health system COO Patrick Falvey. “We also invested some $300,000 in purchasing ultra-cold freezers capable of holding nearly a million doses to ensure we were prepared to administer the Pfizer vaccine which was the first approved for emergency use.”
Baptist Health Lexington was the second hospital in the state to administer the Pfizer vaccine to five frontline workers on Dec. 14, 2020. Baptist Health Corbin, Baptist Health Louisville, Baptist Health Madisonville and Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Indiana quickly followed.
Baptist Health Floyd, using a drive-thru system, administered its 20,000th vaccine last weekend, averaging a shot about every two minutes. When the Moderna vaccine became available shortly before Christmas, Baptist Health Hardin, Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Paducah and Baptist Health Richmond received allocations and began giving vaccinations.
“We encourage all those in our community who are eligible to get the vaccine,” said Anthony Powers, Baptist Health Corbin president. “We know the vaccine is vitally important to our lives getting back to normal, and the best way to protect the vulnerable. Reaching 100,000 vaccinations is a major milestone and reflects the confidence in the vaccine and Baptist to help protect our community and end this pandemic.”
Those who have been vaccinated are encouraged to continue to practice prevention measures including wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, keeping your distance from those who don’t live with you and staying home when you’re sick.
Baptist Health is working to administer vaccines as quickly as possible, but getting to everyone who wants one will take time. Currently, the demand greatly exceeds supply. More appointments will be made available at ScheduleYourVaccine.com as additional vaccine shipments are received.
For more information, go to BaptistHealth.com/vaccine. To find out what phase of the Kentucky vaccination campaign that you fall into, go to Vaccine.ky.gov. Learn more about the vaccination process in Indiana at ourshot.in.gov.
