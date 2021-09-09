Senate Bill 1, sponsored by Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, is similar to House Bill 1.
Besides a prohibition on statewide mask mandates for schools, other requirements include:
--Each school district must have a COVID-19 school operations plan in place.
--The Department for Public Health shall develop a COVID-19 "test to stay" model school plan that may be implemented by school districts, in whole or part, to minimize the impact of quarantining non-symptomatic students and staff, by having them tested daily at school.
-- Local districts would have ten days for non-traditional instruction, or NTI days, while also providing 20 days of a temporary remote instruction option to use at the school, grade or classroom level. All certified and classified staff would still have to work on-site during NTI days.
-- School districts could continue to use the pre-pandemic 2018-2019 or 2019-2020 attendance data to determine Average Daily Attendance rates, or ADA; which is how the state bases the amount of funding that goes to each district.
--Temporarily revise requirements for emergency substitute certification, allow instructional activities to be performed by classified staff, and allow a district to temporarily hire staff upon receipt of a preliminary background check, as well as directing the Kentucky State Police and Cabinet for Health and Family Services to prioritize school district background checks.
--Retired teachers could return to work through January 15, 2022, to help with staff and substitute teacher shortages, without jeopardizing their retirement pay.
--Schools would also have the option to either use 170 days of classes, or to extend each school day so 1,062 hours of instruction are met, for the 2021-2022 school year.
“What we’re trying to do here,” Wise said on the Senate floor, “is a fair and flexible method that superintendents can get behind. There are very good and intelligent superintendents that I know well and work with. They should be able to adjust.”
It passed 28-8 and headed to the House, where it cleared the House Education Committee and was then approved by the full House 70-25, after that chamber merged the House version into SB 1.
It now heads to the governor’s desk.
