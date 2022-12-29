FRANKFORT – Attorney General Daniel Cameron last week announced a more than $53 million agreement with Walmart for its role in furthering the opioid epidemic.
“This agreement with Walmart provides the Commonwealth with over $53 million to help Kentuckians who have been harmed by the opioid epidemic,” said Attorney General Cameron. “The Commonwealth is among the states hardest hit by this scourge. This office continues to act to protect our citizens from drug addiction. I’m pleased that Walmart has come to the table to help fund our efforts to end the opioid crisis.”
The agreement resolves allegations that the company contributed to the opioid epidemic by failing to implement appropriate policies, procedures, and controls relating to the dispensing of opioids at its stores.
Kentucky stands to receive over $53 million from the agreement, and most of the funding is scheduled for distribution to Kentucky and local governments in 2023. In accordance with the terms of House Bill 427, 50 percent will be distributed to local governments and 50 percent to the Commonwealth, which will be administered by the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission. Once this settlement is final, Kentucky will stand to receive over $531 million from companies for their role in the opioid epidemic.
The terms of the agreement are substantially similar to those outlined in the $26 billion settlement reached with Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson and Johnson.
Last year, U.S. opioid overdose deaths climbed to over 80,000. In 2021, Kentucky lost 2,250 residents to overdose deaths, and 90 percent of these deaths were related to opioids.
Attorney General Cameron worked closely on these negotiations with the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas.
To view the agreement, visit ag.ky.gov.
