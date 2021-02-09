Laurel, Whitley and Knox counties have an ice storm warning in effect from 1 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service said Tuesday afternoon that multiple rounds of wintry precipitation is looking increasingly likely through this week. Significant icing is expected with total accumulations up to a half of an inch expected in Laurel, a quarter of an inch in Knox and Whitley and locally more is possible, according to the National Weather Service as of Tuesday afternoon.
“Some ice accumulations due to freezing rain will be possible Wednesday into Thursday night, with a potential for light snow accumulations from Wednesday night through early Friday,” the outlook from the weather service said.
“Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute,” the National Weather Service out of Jackson advises.
Kentucky State Police and the National Weather Service are both advising to not travel during this time if possible.
