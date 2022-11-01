TRI-COUNTY — Local law enforcement and other first-response agencies have shown an outpouring of support for the London Police Department since the unexpected passing of one of their officers.
LPD Officer Logan Kendal Medlock, 26, died in the line of duty early Sunday morning after his police cruiser was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup operated by a suspected drunk driver at the intersection of South Main Street and KY 229 (Barbourville Street) in downtown London.
“It’s with great sadness we mourn with the London Police Department as they deal with the tragic loss of Officer Medlock,” a statement from the Williamsburg Police Department read. “Please remember the London Police Department and his family in your prayers.”
“What unites us Peace Officers is understanding and love,” another from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department stated. “An understanding that any shift might be our last shift and a love for our community and our colleagues. This bond is what causes that gut wrenching feeling when we lose a brother or sister in Blue.
“There is a tremendous amount of sadness, grief, and loss that has formed around our neighbors in London. and what has occurred there is biblical, ‘Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.’”
“Our unsung guardians have a special place in God’s kingdom,” Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated via Facebook.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department and Corbin Police offered similar condolences, with Corbin making note of a candlelight vigil planned in downtown London on Monday night.
Medlock had been an officer with the London Police Department for three years, and had served as a correctional officer at the Laurel County Correctional Center prior going into law enforcement. Medlock was a “legacy” officer — following in the footsteps of his father, Assistant Chief Randy Medlock. He was married with a young son.
The accident is being investigated by Kentucky State Police Post 11.
Casey P. Byrd, 36, of Oneida, Tenn., has been arrested and charged with murder of a police officer and first offense driving under the influence with aggravating circumstances.
He was arraigned Monday morning before Laurel District Judge Wendell “Skip” Hammons and is scheduled for a pretrial conference next Tuesday.
Funeral services for Ofc. Medlock are planned for this Friday at 12 noon in London.
