FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Applications are now being taken for the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs, a three-week residential summer program where Kentucky teens focus on product innovation and business model designs.
The program, which is designed for students who are currently in grades 9-11, will take place at Northern Kentucky University in two separate sessions: June 11–July 1, 2023 and July 9-29, 2023.
Applications are due by Jan. 23, 2023, and selections will be announced in April. Students who participate in the GSE programs can earn scholarships to Kentucky colleges and universities, high school class credits and access to business start-up tools. There is no cost to participate.
“I hope that Kentucky high school students will take advantage of this unique summer program that, in three weeks, teaches participants how to turn their product or service idea into a reality and then pitch it to a panel of judges,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Students will have the opportunity to learn from and network with successful leaders and other students, while also getting to experience life at a university campus.”
During the session, students tour businesses and learn from successful and active entrepreneurs. They create business materials and prototypes, and confidently deliver sophisticated pitches by the end of the program. Businesses from across the state welcome the young entrepreneurs with candid conversations and unparalleled access to the inner workings of their businesses. The program encourages risk-taking and addresses failure as a positive lesson on the path to success.
“GSE is not only an entrepreneurship program; it’s also a place of challenges and opportunities that push you past your limits and show you your real potential,” said Edson Hernandez of Kenton County, a 2022 GSE student. “The immense amount of knowledge and valuable skills you’ll gain at GSE will help you your entire life. Believe me when I say that three weeks of hard work can change your life completely.”
GSE alumni have launched more than 30 new businesses. Others have filed for patents and developed new ideas and relationships that foster innovative business formation. Dozens of alumni have chosen to enroll in entrepreneurial programs at Kentucky universities and attribute this decision to the inspiration they received attending GSE in high school.
To apply, and for more information, go to KentuckyGSE.com.
