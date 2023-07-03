HARLAN — Regional tourism officials were center stage Thursday as they accepted state funding to help market the Appalachian Triangle of Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear presented the group with $350,000 as part of a larger event at the Harlan Boys and Girls Club which saw more than $6.2 million to support cleaner water, tourism, law enforcement and more in Harlan County.
The Appalachian Triangle of Kentucky project is a joint initiative between eight commissions and seven counties (Clay, Bell, Laurel, Whitley, Harlan, Knox and Rockcastle) focusing on promoting the unique attractions and activities found in the Appalachian Triangle region of Kentucky.
Maggy Monhollen, executive director of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, said the new initiative aims to show travelers that the area is “more than a stop on the way, but a destination all its own” with abundant natural beauty, untamed spirit of adventure and neighborly hospitality.
“We are so grateful to have received funding for the Appalachian Triangle of Kentucky Project! This is a regional tourism branding initiative that will bring economic growth and stimulation to Southeastern Kentucky all the while highlighting our unparalleled natural beauty and showcasing our cultural, historical and artistic resources,” she continued. “I am so proud to be part of a team of amazing regional partners working together to continue to bring positive attention to one of the greatest areas in the country.”
